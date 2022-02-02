$1.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.60. QCR posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in QCR by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

QCRH opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $885.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

