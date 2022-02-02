11,000 Shares in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas by 21.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 840,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 40,752 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Atlas by 146.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ATCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE ATCO opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Atlas Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

