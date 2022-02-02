135 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Linde by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after buying an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 4.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in Linde by 26.6% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 35.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,982,000 after buying an additional 372,618 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

NYSE LIN opened at $321.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $164.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.21 and a 200-day moving average of $318.05. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.