$16.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to post sales of $16.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.48 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $16.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $52.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.61 billion to $52.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.33 billion to $52.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $92.93 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.