182,780 Shares in William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 182,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of William Penn Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMPN. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the third quarter worth $14,869,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Price Michael F grew its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price Michael F now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of William Penn Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.31 million and a PE ratio of 45.04. William Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. William Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

In other William Penn Bancorp news, Director Vincent Peter Sarubbi acquired 3,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $37,716.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,545 shares of company stock valued at $239,575. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorp Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

