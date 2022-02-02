184,969 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Acquired by Castle Hook Partners LP

Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 184,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,000. PagSeguro Digital accounts for approximately 0.4% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,113 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,064,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 906,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

PAGS stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAGS. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

