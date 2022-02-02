19,071 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $41.31.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.