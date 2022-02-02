1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $36.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

A number of analysts have commented on ONEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 3,259,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,900 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,745,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 623.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 262,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. 2,745,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.