$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. DaVita also reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of DVA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,937. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.17 and its 200-day moving average is $115.27. DaVita has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

