21Vianet Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%.

VNET has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.21. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 447.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.