23,257 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,257 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.48.

TPH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.