$270.69 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce $270.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.17 million and the highest is $271.21 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $267.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

STRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STRA traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 145,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $52.67 and a 12-month high of $96.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.34%.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

