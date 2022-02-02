$281.31 Million in Sales Expected for Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will announce sales of $281.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.60 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UP. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $3.65. 62,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,298. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

