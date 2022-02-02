$305.75 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report sales of $305.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $304.48 million to $308.20 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $261.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camden Property Trust.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.81.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,650,000 after buying an additional 139,016 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.50. The company had a trading volume of 784,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,483. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

