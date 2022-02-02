$387.21 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to announce $387.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $381.06 million to $396.60 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $307.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $119.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,989. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.50.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.