$391.39 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report $391.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.70 million to $393.10 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $414.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,638,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $21.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

