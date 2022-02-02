391 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC lifted its position in RH by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in RH by 2,300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,105,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.

NYSE:RH traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $406.04. 6,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,899. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $510.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.57. RH has a twelve month low of $362.00 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.