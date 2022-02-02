40,570 Shares in Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Bought by Castle Hook Partners LP

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FICVU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the third quarter worth $7,856,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontier Investment Corp Units in the third quarter valued at $1,863,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Frontier Investment Corp Units in the third quarter valued at $3,384,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Investment Corp Units in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Frontier Investment Corp Units in the third quarter valued at $493,000.

Frontier Investment Corp Units stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Frontier Investment Corp Units has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

