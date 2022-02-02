$407.64 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce sales of $407.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $396.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.91 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $343.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $414.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on RRR. KeyCorp upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,177. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

