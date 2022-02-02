$410.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce sales of $410.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $345.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

