$433.25 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report $433.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $476.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $113.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 283.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

PK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,784. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,884 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,501,000 after acquiring an additional 369,876 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.