$443.29 Million in Sales Expected for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) to post sales of $443.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.10 million to $540.20 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.61 million.

Several research firms have commented on CANO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cano Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cano Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CANO opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

