47 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after acquiring an additional 356,510 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock opened at $596.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $549.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $107.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $625.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $700.57.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $758.38.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.