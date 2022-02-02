4,920 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $120.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.96.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.75.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

