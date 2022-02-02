496,296 Shares in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 496,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPAXU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000.

XPAXU stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. XPAC Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83.

