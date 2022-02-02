50,000 Shares in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.13% of IG Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in IG Acquisition by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 298,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 262,825 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in IG Acquisition by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 406,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in IG Acquisition by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,897,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGAC opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

