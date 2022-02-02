$51.97 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report $51.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.30 million and the lowest is $51.80 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $46.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $218.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $224.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $244.68 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $258.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 72.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.40. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

