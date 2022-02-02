$54.00 Million in Sales Expected for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) will announce $54.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year sales of $180.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $180.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $220.04 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $221.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIMO. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of MIMO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.63. 69,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,206. Airspan Networks has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIMO. Oak Management Corp acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,309,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

