5,483 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 261.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,063,000 after buying an additional 1,949,665 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 985.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 775,417 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,451,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,402 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $54,163,000 after acquiring an additional 418,278 shares in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

