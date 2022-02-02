626 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.81.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPT opened at $159.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 134.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $180.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

