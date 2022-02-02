71,001 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of CF Acquisition Corp. V as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFV. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the third quarter worth approximately $9,880,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,818,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $6,249,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,243,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at $3,949,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFV stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

