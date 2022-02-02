$75.89 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report $75.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.20 million and the lowest is $75.58 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $73.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $311.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $310.67 million to $312.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $335.09 million, with estimates ranging from $333.20 million to $336.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 602.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 229,355 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

