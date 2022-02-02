75,577 Shares in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vroom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vroom by 23.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Vroom by 62,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vroom by 301.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vroom stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.71. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.62 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

VRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

