765,841 Shares in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Purchased by Falcon Edge Capital LP

Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 765,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned approximately 5.94% of Healthcare Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Capital by 133.3% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in Healthcare Capital by 40.0% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Capital by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Capital by 2,086.3% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in Healthcare Capital by 7.2% in the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 214,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Healthcare Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HCCC opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

About Healthcare Capital

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

