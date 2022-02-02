$82.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will announce sales of $82.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.92 billion and the highest is $88.49 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $46.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $283.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.91 billion to $289.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $314.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $303.01 billion to $339.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.10.

NYSE:XOM traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.83. 60,999,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,833,385. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average of $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $342.20 billion, a PE ratio of -57.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.