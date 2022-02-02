83,227 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,743,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 546,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 211,653 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 373,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,000,000.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

