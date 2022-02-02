$905.04 Million in Sales Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will report $905.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $915.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $877.00 million. OneMain reported sales of $850.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

OneMain stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,859. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.33. OneMain has a 52 week low of $45.84 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in OneMain by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $99,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 362,138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 778,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 769,943 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

