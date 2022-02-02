9,300 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 162.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 52.4% in the third quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth $746,000. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $225.20 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.18 and a 200-day moving average of $234.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 119.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

