AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie updated its FY22 guidance to $14.00-14.20 EPS.

ABBV traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.35. 527,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086,394. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.23.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

