Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ACER stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

