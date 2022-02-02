AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Shares Up 2.1%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.93. 97,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

