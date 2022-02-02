Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) received a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group set a €11.10 ($12.47) price target on shares of Adler Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of ADJ opened at €9.57 ($10.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Adler Group has a one year low of €8.58 ($9.64) and a one year high of €27.74 ($31.17). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 2.61.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

