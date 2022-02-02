Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 16.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Stephen W. Beard purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,550 shares of company stock worth $743,578. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATGE opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -419.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $348.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

