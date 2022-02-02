Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) vs. Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Financial Survey

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Udemy and Adtalem Global Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education $1.11 billion 1.28 $76.91 million ($0.07) -408.71

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Udemy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy N/A N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education -0.09% 11.09% 4.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Udemy and Adtalem Global Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 3 8 0 2.73 Adtalem Global Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Udemy currently has a consensus price target of $35.10, suggesting a potential upside of 117.74%. Adtalem Global Education has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.67%. Given Udemy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than Adtalem Global Education.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Udemy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. The Financial Services segment includes test preparation, certifications, conferences, seminars, memberships, and subscriptions to business professionals in the areas of accounting, anti-money laundering, banking, and mortgage industries. The company was founded by Dennis J. Keller and Ronald L. Taylor in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

