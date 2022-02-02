Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $8.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,968,496. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.68 and a 200-day moving average of $122.09. The stock has a market cap of $151.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
