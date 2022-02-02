Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMD. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.48.

Shares of AMD opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.09. The firm has a market cap of $141.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 67,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,302,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

