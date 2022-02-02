Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,144,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IART shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Shares of IART opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

