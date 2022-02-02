Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 901 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 761,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,812 shares of company stock worth $58,294,328. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDAY stock opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.72.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDAY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.92.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

