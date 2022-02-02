Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 29,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NKTR. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

