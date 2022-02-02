Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 29.9% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 176,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 10.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 9.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 21.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

